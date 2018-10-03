Manchester United have had a difficult start to the 2018-19 season, putting in abject performances, while a war is brewing in the background between the players and the manager.

On Tuesday night, Red Devils fans had to endure another miserable night as their team put in a boring performance in a 0-0 draw against Spanish club Valencia in the Champions League.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes, who has been critical of Mourinho's style of play and management in recent times, has once again criticised the Manchester United manager on Tuesday.

"He's (Mourinho) coming out in press conferences constantly having a go at players, having a go at the people above for not getting what he wants. I think his mouth is probably out of control and he's embarrassing the club," said Scholes.

Following the Champions League game, reporters asked Mourinho for his reply to Scholes's comments, but the Portuguese manager refused to take on Scholes. "I don't need to know what he said. He can say what he wants to say. I'm not interested. Freedom of speech. It's a free country, he can say what he wants," said the Manchester United manager.

The Manchester United fans booed the team after the game, to which Mourinho replied, "freedom of speech".

Ahead of the Champions League game, in an interview with BT Sport, Mourinho fired back at Rio Ferdinand and Scholes on their recent comments about his players and how the Manchester United dressing room was not divided.

United are second in their Champions League group with 4 points, while Juventus are first with 6 points. The Red Devils have lost two and drawn two of their last four games, with their last win coming against Young Boys. Mourinho's men play 18th placed Newcastle United at home on Saturday.