Manchester United camp has rubbished rumours of holding talks with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane over bringing the Frenchman as a possible replacement to under-fire Jose Mourinho.

Despite the woeful on-field performances and the undesirable issues off it, Mourinho has the backing of club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, according to The Telegraph.

In fact, senior sources at the Premier League club have dismissed the claims as "nonsense", according to the news daily.

Notably, reports had emerged on Saturday that United held talks with free agent Zidane, who is interested in taking up the manager's role at United.

The Frenchman has kept himself available since quitting the high-profile job at the Spanish capital after leading Real Madrid to their third straight Champions League title last season.

The pressure on Mourinho is increasing after every matchday as the Portuguese tactician has seemingly run out of ideas to arrest a slide at United.

Notably, the Red Devils have gotten off to their worst start in 29 years as they were handed a 3-1 defeat by West Ham United at London Stadium on Saturday, September 29.

United are at the 10th spot with 10 points after seven matches. They have played three and lost as many so far.

Mourinho's men were also knocked out of Carabao Cup after they lost to Championship side Derby County on penalties last week.

Mourinho's seemingly strained relationship with his superstar player and World Cup winner Paul Pogba is also not helping his cause. The Frenchman was stripped of vice-captaincy and a viral video of rising tensions between the two central figures of the team has been doing the rounds.

Future of the manager will be discussed: Ferdinand

Meanwhile, club great Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Mourinho and expressed his frustration at the insipid performance against West Ham. United were trailing inside the first five minutes of the match and never looked like fighting back, especially with a three-man defence.

"There will be conversations at the top level about the future of the manager and the squad," Ferdinand told BT Sport, as quoted by goal.com.

"You can't let a situation like this continue throughout the season - wars in the press, leaks, players on one side of the dressing room, Mourinho and his staff on the other. If that continues this will be one of the worst seasons in the club's history."

United have a tricky week before the second international break as they host Valencia in their Champions League group-stage outing before welcoming Newcastle United next Saturday.