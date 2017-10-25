Sports News
Samba magic NO MATCH for Rhian Brewster-brewed hat-trick
Mysterious death of 20-year-old Filipino boxer during sparring sends chills
Dinesh Karthik shouldered responsibility after the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan and steered India home.
Oct 25, 2017
2nd ODI: All-round show helps India beat New Zealand in Pune, level series
Brazil vs England semifinal live streaming: Watch FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 online, on TV
The second ODI is a must-win match for India as the home team lost the first of the three-match ODI series.
Oct 25, 2017
MCA Stadium pitch scandal: Will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Pune be called off?
Is Argentina football star Lionel Messi under ISIS radar for FIFA World Cup 2018?
REVEALED: Here is how many players Mumbai Indians and KKR want to retain for IPL 2018
India are in a must-win situation, where they have to beat New Zealand in Pune to remain alive in the series.
Oct 25, 2017
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live cricket streaming: Watch Ind vs NZ match live on Tv, Online
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva sings a Malayalam song and it's aww-dorable! [VIDEO]
The round-of-16 stage of the EFL Cup 2017 or the Carabao Cup consists some stunning fixtures. Check out the match times.
Oct 24, 2017
English League Cup (Oct 24) live streaming India: Watch Manchester United, City matches online
Reunion: Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli spotted together after ages, all thanks to Rajdeep Sardesai
French Open 2017: Badminton live streaming, TV listings, schedule; Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth draw preview
ISL 2017: FC Goa edge past Club Deportivo Algar in preseason tour of Spain
#MeToo: Alexandra Nord reveals when a Premier League footballer almost raped her
