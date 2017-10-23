Sports News
The FIFA Ballon d'Or awards ceremony is rechristened as the BEST Fifa awards. The 2017 edition is scheduled for October 23 in London from 8:30 pm CET.
Oct 23, 2017
The BEST Fifa football awards 2017 live: Cristiano, Messi, or Neymar? Watch online
Antonio Cassano is a retired footballer for Italy. He is known for his sudden mood swings and exclamatory statements throughout his career, besides football acumen.
Oct 23, 2017
Italy footballer claims he could be Messi and Neymar of Mars
Former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad is also worried about the tough schedule for India cricketers across all formats.
Oct 23, 2017
Exclusive: There is too much cricket and Virat Kohli needs some rest, says former India coach
Chris Gayle reveals how 'false' news about him in Australia upset wife
Daniel Vettori picks his All-time XI with Virat Kohli as captain; no place for this Indian great
An Australian family living in Papua New Guinea was travelling from a town outside Port Moresby on October 22, when a group of people in another vehicle attempted to corner them in what they believe was a robbery attempt.
Oct 23, 2017
Australian Family Escape Hold Up In Papua New Guinea
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed if he was on the pitch during their match against Tottenham Hotspur, they wouldnt have scored the first goal. Spurs capitalised on a poor defensive display from the Reds in front of a Premier League record crowd of 80,827 to claim their sixth win of the season and move level on points with second-placed Manchester United.
Oct 23, 2017
Jurgen Klopp slams Liverpools defending in horror show at Tottenham Hotspur
When Kolkata became Brazil one evening, courtesy the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017
India vs New Zealand T20Is: Who is Mohammed Siraj?
Three T20I matches are set to be played against New Zealand, with the first game in New Delhi on November 1. Shreyas Iyer has replaced Kedar Jadhav.
Oct 23, 2017
BCCI announce India T20I squad for New Zealand series: 2 new faces in Virat Kohli's team
India squad for Sri Lanka Tests announced; Murali Vijay back in Virat Kohli-led team
Karthik, who came into to bat at No. 5 during India's six-wicket defeat to New Zealand on Sunday, rued his failure to convert a good start into a big innings.
Oct 23, 2017
Dinesh Karthik not worried by Virat Kohli's constant tinkering of batting order
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have defied all odds to have a stupendous 2017 season.
Oct 23, 2017
Revealed: Here is how Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal turned the clock back in 2017
Kidambi Srikanth surprises himself after winning Denmark Open 2017; here's how
