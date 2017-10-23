Sports News

Australian Family Escape Hold Up In Papua New Guinea Play

An Australian family living in Papua New Guinea was travelling from a town outside Port Moresby on October 22, when a group of people in another vehicle attempted to corner them in what they believe was a robbery attempt.  Oct 23, 2017
Jurgen Klopp slams Liverpools defending in horror show at Tottenham Hotspur Play

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed if he was on the pitch during their match against Tottenham Hotspur, they wouldnt have scored the first goal. Spurs capitalised on a poor defensive display from the Reds in front of a Premier League record crowd of 80,827 to claim their sixth win of the season and move level on points with second-placed Manchester United. Oct 23, 2017
