As the whole country gets ready to celebrate Diwali or Deepawali with the traditional puja, sweets and firecrackers, leading cricketers of the world, not just Indian, are also putting forward their best wishes. While top Indian names such as Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev took to Twitter to wish their followers a Happy Diwali, even the likes of Steve Smith and Faf du Plessis joined in.

Tendulkar's message was one of the best. Dressed in an impressive red kurta, the Master Blaster encourages his fans to celebrate a noise-free Deepawali. Former India captain Kapil Dev put out a sweet and simple message for all his followers where he wished them Happy Diwali.

Coach of the Indian team Ravi Shastri also joined in and posted a Happy Diwali message to his followers. A host of current and former Indian cricketers also shared their wishes as well as some posted pictures of themselves with their family.

Wishes poured in from non-Indian cricketers also. Prominent among them were Steve Smith, Brett Lee, Faf du Plessis, Michael Clarke, Darren Sammy, etc. Cricket South Africa's official Twitter handle also wished a Happy Diwali.

Here are some of the tweets from cricket stars:

