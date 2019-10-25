Crown Jewel is almost upon us and this will be WWE's second Saudi Arabia PPV of 2019, which is all set to take place on October 31, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As things stand right now, this show will feature only the male Superstars of RAW and SmackDown, and has a host of interesting matches lined up. The marquee event remains the match between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez as they will face off for the first time in a WWE ring. The other massive feud will see another debut as Tyson Fury faces off against Braun Strowman for the first time.

As per several reports, there are several Superstars who could be making their comeback and take part in the Battle Royal, or interfere in another match. Let's take a look at 3 Superstars who could return at Crown Jewel 2019:

Matt Hardy

He last appeared on WWE television earlier this year during the Super ShowDown PPV in Saudi Arabia. This took place at the Battle Royal which was eventually won by Mansoor. Also, Hardy has dropped a massive hint about a possible return on social media and also spoke about it on various interviews. He has said that his career in WWE is not yet done and he will certainly make an appearance.

The Usos

The Usos are perhaps one of the best tag teams in the history of WWE, but they have been off television for a substantial amount. However, they have given hints about a possible return. They last wrestled in WWE on July 29, when they took on The Revival, and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows on RAW. Also, it should be mentioned here that The Usos were not a part of the WWE Draft and hence are free agents.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE do not have any plans for the brothers but then at the same time they announced that there will be a nine-team tag team turmoil match at Crown Jewel for the WWE World Cup. And hence, the Usos could make an appearance.

Sheamus

Another big WWE superstar who is out of action for quite some time is Sheamus - he last featured back in April. He has been cleared to take the ring, but as things stand right now, WWE does not seem to have a storyline for him at the moment. He suffered a concussion on SmackDown in the week after WrestleMania. However, Cesaro has moved across to RAW which ended the tag team of Sheamus and Cesaro. Hence, Sheamus will free to make an appearance and this could be an awesome addition.