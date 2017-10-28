Sports News
Pandya has reportedly informed the BCCI about his willingness to be part of auction pool for IPL 2018. Check out which team is interested in buying the high-profile all-rounder.
Oct 28, 2017
IPL 2018: Hardik Pandya wants to leave Mumbai Indians; THIS team eager to buy all-rounder
Seven-time champion Federer eyes a 13th final appearance in Basel as he takes on third seed Goffin in semi-final on Saturday, October 28.
Oct 28, 2017
Roger Federer vs David Goffin, Swiss Indoors 2017 semi-final: Tennis live stream, TV listings & start time
Virat Kohli hits gym, joins MS Dhoni for snooker session on off day in Yogi Adityanath's land
French Open 2017: Prannoy sets up Srikanth semi-final; Sindhu eases into last-four round
India may not change their winning combination, but New Zealand could bring in Ish Sodhi to add more variety in their attack.
Oct 28, 2017
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI playing XIs, team news and pitch conditions
England vs Spain FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 final: All you need to know
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte hit back at reporters during a press conference over questions about his position at Stamford Bridge.
Oct 27, 2017
Antonio Conte calls b******t over Chelsea exit rumours
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live: Watch 2017 cricket series match online
Forget cricket, football is the future for India: FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Kolkata
French Open badminton quarter-finals: Sindhu, Srikanth matches live streaming, TV listings & start time
REVEALED: Speed of Indonesian footballer Terens Puhiri finally decoded!
Pandya also revealed his parents were supportive of his decision to quit school and focus on career in cricket.
Oct 27, 2017
Hardik Pandya blames his school for being a Class 9 dropout; here's the story
Roger Federer has not lost a single game against Adrian Mannarino in his career. He leads 4-0, and will be keen to make it five straight wins on Friday in the Swiss Indoors.
Oct 27, 2017
Roger Federer vs Adrian Mannarino tennis live streaming: Watch Basel Open (Swiss Indoors) live on TV, Online
The much-anticipated opener of the Rugby League World Cup 2017 will be broadcast across the UK. The kick-off is set for 10 am BST on October 27.
Oct 27, 2017
LIVE streaming: Australia vs England 2017 Rugby League World Cup
