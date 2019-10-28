If one wasn't already convinced that Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is head over heels in love with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, here is another proof of it. On the day of Diwali, while the entire cricket fraternity, including non-Indians were wishing their followers on the occasion, Kohli's Twitter account remained surprisingly silent.

But after the day had passed, post-midnight, Virat tweeted three pictures of himself, apparently from their Diwali celebrations. Two of these pics show the batting maestro with his wife in a mood of joyfulness and romance.

Both the celebrities are also wearing very interesting clothes. Virat has gone for an all-white look wherein he is dressed in white shirt, white sleeveless jacket and white trousers with a red handkerchief protruding out of his jacket's front pocket to provide some contrast.

Anushka's ensemble is little harder to describe. The diva is wearing a variation of the popular Indian ghagra-choli. She is also donning green ear-rings and a heavy-looking necklace which seems inspired by traditional Rajasthani jewellery.

The ghagra-choli of Anushka is multi-coloured and has intricate designs. The choli has a plunging neckline which makes it slightly different from the traditional form of the dress.

She is also wearing some heavy bangles on her left hand which too seem to be of a modernized form of Rajasthani variety. There is also a black, transparent dupatta which she is carrying on her right shoulder.

In the first picture, Virat is holding Anushka by the waist and has a smile along with a wink on his face. Anushkha too, is laughing about something. This cheerful photograph is followed by one where Virat is alone and posing stylishly for the cameras. His watch, on the left hand, is also visible. The third photograph shows the couple looking at each other with bright smiles on their faces.

While their timing suggests that these photographs are linked to their Diwali celebrations, the expert manner in which they have been taken and the elaborate poses being presented by the couple suggest they may be part of a photoshoot as well.

Currently, Virat is getting a well-deserved rest after the grueling last few months which has seen him play the home series against Australia, IPL, World Cup, series in West Indies, series against South Africa, all in quick succession. The selectors have not picked him for the 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh beginning from November 3.

He would be back in action for the home Test series against Bangladesh that follows the T20 matches. Rohit Sharma will be at the helm of the Indian team in his absence.