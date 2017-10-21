Sports News
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Here is how India may rewrite history books by breaking this 32-year-old world record
ODI series: Rohit Sharma fires warning to New Zealand but wary of this left-arm paceman's threat
Mark Taylor did it for Don Bradman in 1998, now R Ashwin wants to pay similar tribute to Anil Kumble
Lovebirds Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take WEDDING vows [WATCH VIDEO]
Denmark Open 2017: Srikanth stuns Axelsen to reach semi-final; Saina, Prannoy bow out
Premier League live streaming, TV guide, times in India: Oct 21-22 matches
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 live streaming: Quarterfinals schedule, match times, results
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Why Germany should be wary of Brazil in Kolkata quarter-final
ISL 2017: FC Goa win first match in pre-season tour of Spain
Denmark Open 2017 quarter-final live stream: Watch Saina, Srikanth and Prannoy matches on TV, online
AFC U-19 qualifiers schedule: India U-17 World Cup team set for NEXT assignment
#ViruDiwas on Twitter: Virender Sehwag reveals 'toughest' bowlers; wants this Indian to score a Test 300
Denmark Open: HS Prannoy stuns Lee Chong Wei again, Srikanth overcomes frustrating delays
AB de Villiers snatches Virat Kohli's No. 1 ODI rank, spends 2,124 days at the top
