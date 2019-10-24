While Mahendra Singh Dhoni has usually kept his emotions on-field to himself, there is one person in the champion's life who brings out his loving personality. It's his daughter Ziva. MSD is quite fond of posting videos, pics, and anecdotes about her.

Now, the former Indian captain has again posted a lovely GIF of himself with his daughter as the little one helps her father wash one of the bigger vehicles in Mahi's garage. The passion of the legendary wicket-keeper batsman for cars and bikes is well-known.

The vehicle in this GIF seems to be a mini-truck. While Ziva wipes one of the doors with a sponge, Dhoni is seen using a cloth to clean the car.

Since the World Cup, the World Cup-winning skipper hasn't been in action on the field. He first took a break to serve with the Indian Army in Ladakh. Afterward, he has been spending time with his family as speculations about his careers have been rife. He was in the Indian team's dressing room recently after they won the final Test against South Africa in his home town of Ranchi.

See the post here: