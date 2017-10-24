Sports News
Heena Sidhu, Jitu Rai open India's account with gold medal at ISSF World Cup Final 2017
Pro Kabaddi 2017 qualifier 1 live stream: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors
Play
Team India's bowling coach Bharat Arun stressed on the need to manage the workload of pace bowlers amid a busy international schedule.
Oct 24, 2017
Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav not in India's ODI plans anymore? Bowling coach answers
Play
Siraj was playing tennis-ball cricket until 2015. However, at 23, he has found a spot in the Indian team for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.
Oct 24, 2017
Here's how Rahul Dravid, Bharat Arun helped Mohammed Siraj impress Indian selectors
Play
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are expecting their first child together.
Oct 24, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez set to welcome their first child soon (PHOTOS)
Virat Kohli has become a better player after taking over as captain, says Sunil Gavaskar
Indian pugilists make merry at Balkan ahead of Women's Youth World Boxing Championship
India women's hockey team eye World Cup 2018 berth in Asia Cup campaign
Neither Ronaldo nor Messi: Sunil Chhetri wanted THIS star to win Best FIFA Player Award
Is Virat Kohli getting married to Anushka Sharma this December?
Play
Will Ashish Nehra find a spot in the Playing XI for India-New Zealand opening T20I in Delhi on November 1?
Oct 24, 2017
India vs New Zealand: Ashish Nehra's farewell T20I to be a damp squib?
Sachin Tendulkar reveals how aggressive Virat Kohli has proved his critics wrong
Ronaldo beats Messi again to win FIFA Player of the Year Award, Giroud bags Puskas Award
Play
It would come as a surprise if either of the teams make any changes for the second ODI at MCA Stadium, where the pitch could assist the batsmen more.
Oct 24, 2017
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI playing XIs, team news and pitch conditions
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains