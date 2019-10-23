Sourav Ganguly has taken charge as BCCI president and the former Indian captain knows the importance of a skipper in Indian cricket. He left no room for any speculation when he said that Virat Kohli remains the most important man in Indian cricket and that all decisions will be taken in consultation with the captain.

"I will speak to him tomorrow. He is the most important man in Indian cricket as captain of India. I look it at that way. So we will have a word with him and as I said we will support him in every possible way, he wants to make this team the best in the world. It has been a great team to be honest with the way they have played in the last three to four years," said Ganguly addressing reports after his appointment.

'Everything is on the basis of performance'

He also said that would also sit down with the Indian team and coach Ravi Shastri to speak about the different issues in and around the side.

"It will be a proper discussion and everything will be mutually discussed but be rest assured, we are here to make their life easier, not make their life difficult. Everything is on the basis of performance," the BCCI president was clear.

Ganguly drove home the point that performance of the side will be the most important aspect and that this is where he will always support what the captain says. Also, there will be discussions made and there will be a mutual understanding in place.

"Performance is the most important thing and will decide the future of Indian cricket. Virat is the most important man in the entire context. We will support him, we will listen to him. I have been a captain myself so I understand. Mutual respect will be there, opinions and discussions will be there and we will do what is best for the game," he further added.

After India blanked South Africa 3-0 in the Test series, Kohli had suggested that the best way to ensure health of Test cricket is sustained to have five venues for any Test series.

When asked about it, Ganguly did not pass a verdict on the same: "In terms of Test venues, we have a lot of states, lot of venues, so we will have to sit with him (Kohli) and see what he wants and take it forward."