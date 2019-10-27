One of the great innovations that T20 cricket has brought in is the live interaction between commentators and players during the course of a match. This was one of the many attractions of the format when it was first launched in England and remained so for many years.

In the opening season of the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, a famous incident occurred when Shane Warne was bowling to Brendon McCullum while also talking live on air to the commentators. Warne said he is going to try and bowl McCullum round his legs and proceeded to do the same. It became another fable in the legend of the spin wizard.

Something similar happened during the first T20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka at Adelaide. After the home side tore the Sri Lankan bowling apart thanks to a David Warner century, piling up 233/2 in their stipulated 20 overs, their bowlers ensured that the visitors had no chance of victory.

On the last bowl of the 14th over, Lankan batsman Wanindu Hasaranga decided to loft left-arm spinner Ashton Agar inside out over extra cover. Glenn Maxwell, who was fielding at long-off was mic'd up and talking to the commentators at the time. While still being on air, he charged towards the extra cover region to stop the ball and uttered "run-out" – audible to everyone watching on TV.

And guess what, he sent a fast and flat throw to the wicket-keeper to actually run out Hasaranga who was well short of the crease. The commentators couldn't contain their amazement. Later, Maxwell revealed that when the batsman completed his first run, he seemed a bit slow and that prompted him to think that a run-out opportunity is on.

Eventually, Sri Lanka were restricted to just 99/9 in their 20 overs and Maxwell, who had earlier smashed a brilliant 62 off 28 balls, had a satisfactory day at the office.

Watch the video here: