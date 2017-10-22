Play
India captain Virat Kohli will be playing his 200th ODI when his team takes on New Zealand in the first of the three-match series on Sunday, October 22.
Oct 22, 2017
Sports News
India demolish Pakistan again, face Malaysia in Hockey Asia Cup 2017 final
Napoli vs Inter Milan live football streaming: Watch Serie A live on TV, Online
Pro Kabaddi 2017 playoffs schedule: Fixtures, match times, book tickets, watch live
Identity of the bookie who approached Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed, REVEALED?
Virat Kohli reveals reason behind preferring Dinesh Karthik over KL Rahul for New Zealand ODIs
KL Rahul axing: Virat Kohli does U-turn, says can't 'forcefully' push openers to middle-order
USA vs England u17 football live: Watch FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 match online, TV info
Kidambi Srikanth vs Wong Wing Ki semi-final: Denmark Open 2017 live streaming, TV listings & start time
Viral meningitis symptoms, treatment: Virus spread pins WWE's Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt
Play
Reigns and Wyatt are among quite a few WWE superstars who have possibly contracted viral meningitis. AJ Styles will now face Finn Balor at WWE TLC 2017.
Oct 21, 2017
Kurt Angle to headline WWE TLC 2017; Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt ruled out
India vs Pakistan, Hockey Asia Cup 2017 Super 4s: Live streaming, TV coverage & start time
Play
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been in excellent form, meaning Ajinkya Rahane has no room at the top for India.
Oct 21, 2017
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI team news, playing XIs and pitch conditions
Virat Kohli troubled by Arjun Tendulkar bouncer at practice session ahead of New Zealand ODIs
Play
India and New Zealand will be involved in an interesting ODI series, which will start in Mumbai on Sunday. Ross Taylor spoke highly about Virat Kohli ahead of the series.
Oct 21, 2017
India vs New Zealand: Ross Taylor speaks about Virat Kohli's growth from RCB youngster to world-class player
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains