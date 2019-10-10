Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has thrown all his weight behind Virat Kohli and has even said that the fact this Indian team is more successful under Kohli has to be attributed to his leadership skills. Kohli is already the most successful Indian captain with 29 wins in 49 Tests.

"If you see Virat's (captaincy) record, he has won more number of matches than any other (Indian) captain. There are only a few other names (international captains) who have won more Tests than him. So he must be doing something better than others," Harbhajan told India Today.

The offie also said that people could have different opinions, but India the fact remains that under Kohli, India won the series in Australia and the side handled pressure brilliantly right through the tour.

'Doing a great job for India'

"Whether people like it or not that's their opinion. In my opinion, he is doing a great job for India as a leader, showing how to win games not just in India but overseas too. The way he handled pressure in Australia, was remarkable. There were lot of expectations on him not just as a captain but also as a batsman, and he came out like a champion," he further added.

Harbhajan even claimed that he thinks Kohli is the best captain in the world right now and what keeps him driving is the relentless pursuit to win at all times.

Ahead of the Pune Test match, Kohli said that the Indian team always looks for victories rather than looking for excuses. He even said that the team seems to keep improving at all times.

He won the toss and elected to bat first in Pune. Hanuma Vihari was dropped in favour of Umesh Yadav and Kohli said, this decision was taken keeping in mind the workload of the bowlers.

"With the hard pitch, and the grass on the pitch and the reverse option on this track, we needed a new seam option. Vihari misses out unfortunately and Umesh Yadav comes into the side. We bat until 8, so there is no problem with batting depth. I don't think more than Ash and Jadeja we need more spin. With Ishant and Shami bowling their hearts out we needed a third seam option in Umesh so it's basically just strengthening our bowling all-round," Kohli said at the toss.