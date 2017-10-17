Sports News

Napoli boss says watching Manchester City is depressing Play

Napoli boss says watching Manchester City is depressing

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri admitted during a press conference ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City, that he avoids watching too many Manchester City games this season because he didnt want to get too depressed. Sarri also believes the English side who currently sit top of the Premiere League table is by far the strongest team in Europe at the moment. Oct 17, 2017
Prev 132 133 134 135 136 137 138 139 140 141 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR