Banned Sreesanth says he is ready to leave India and play for another country
Don't miss this: Sachin Tendulkar bowls a 'ulta' googly to Virender Sehwag on birthday
Exclusive: Cheteshwar Pujara on South Africa tour, Virat Kohli, significance of Ranji Trophy and ODI comeback
Virat Kohli's men will look to continue their dominant run in limited-overs when they take on a visiting New Zealand team in a three-match ODI series, starting October 22 in Mumbai.
Oct 20, 2017
Sourav Ganguly wants Virat Kohli's Team India to be wary of New Zealand spinners
Hockey Asia Cup 2017: India strengthen chances of reaching final by crushing Malaysia
New Zealand gearing up to keep Kuldeep, Chahal quiet in ODI series; here's how
Saina Nehwal vs Nitchaon Jindapol live badminton: Watch Denmark Open 2017 online, on TV
LeDoux runs an alligator hunting business, where he gives hunters the chance to kill some of the most ferocious beasts on the planet. Despite being condemned by numerous animals rights groups, LeDouxs business is booming, with the 56-year-old charging $2,000 per kill.
Oct 19, 2017
Meet Charlie LeDoux, the Louisiana Alligator hunter
Chelsea star forward Eden Hazard admits he is desperate to win the UEFA Champions League and credits his team-mates for fighting back to earn a draw against Roma at Stamford Bridge. Also, Captain Gary Cahill conceded that Chelsea cannot afford too many more slip ups this season but believes they have the squad capable of going on an extended winning run.
Oct 19, 2017
Chelseas Eden Hazard: I want to win the Champions League
'Floored' Mohammad Amir responds to Virat Kohli's 'toughest' bowler praise
Jwala Gutta reacts on sharing frame with Prabhas and Anushka..in a Diwali fireworks packet
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: This is why Ghana team is crazy for Kumkum Bhagya's Abhi-Pragya
Ranji, Duleep Trophy officials not paid money by BCCI
Revealed: Full list of highest paid cricketers and coaches; Ravi Shastri pips Virat Kohli
