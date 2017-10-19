Sports News
This is how AB de Villiers snatched Virat Kohli-led India's No. 1 ODI rank
Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal downs Carolina Marin, PV Sindhu crashes out in opening round
Video shows the moment when the Chilean playmaker appear to ignore a handshake from the Arsenal manager ahead of training.
Oct 18, 2017
Did Alexis Sanchez snub Wenger at Arsenal training?
Virender Sehwag says sorry to AB de Villiers (176) after batsman misses world record
Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF and WBA heavyweight world titles against Carlos Takam after Kubrat Pulev withdrew through injury.
Oct 18, 2017
Anthony Joshua ready to fight Tyson-like Carlos Takam
'Best partnership': A Dhoni & Kohli Restaurant in Mumbai
WRC: Ott Tanak to drive for Toyota Gazoo Racing in 2018 World Rally Championship season
Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh booked in domestic violence case
India vs South Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2017 live streaming: TV guide & start time
India captain Virat Kohli disappoints fans on Anil Kumble's birthday
After India ODI snub, opener KL Rahul to play Ranji Trophy for Karnataka
Bengaluru FC vs Istikol live streaming: Time, watch AFC Cup 2017 match online
The terrorist group is apparently circulating a photoshopped image showing the Russia 2018 logo hijacked by a gun-wielding ISIS fighter.
Oct 17, 2017
ISIS 'warns' of attack during FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia [Photo]
IPL spot-fixing case: Life ban on Sreesanth to stay, rules Kerala High Court
