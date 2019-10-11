Team India skipper Virat Kohli is enjoying a record-breaking spree in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa.

The 30-year-old Indian cricketer scored his seventh double century in Test cricket which makes him the Indian player with most number of double tons surpassing Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar's in Tests.

The Little Master and the Nawab of Najafgarh, who used to open the innings for the Men in Blue in ODIs have six double centuries each to their name whereas Kohli, surpassing both the legends in his 81st Test, now has seven.

He is also currently the seventh-highest run-getter for India in Tests behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly respectively.

Among the players with the most number of double centuries, he is now the fourth-highest in the list which is led by Don Bradman. The 30-year-old cricketer also became the first Indian to hit 40 centuries as a captain. Overall, only former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting is ahead of him with 41 tons. The Indian skipper after scoring his 26th century also equalled the tally of Garfield Sobers in terms of Test tons.

The Indian skipper has been in tremendous form in recent times. He guided the Men in Blue to a massive Test series victory on the Caribbean tour. The Delhi boy also led from the front as the Indian cricket team completed a whitewash of the West Indies in all the three formats of the game.

Team India are currently playing a three-match Test series against South Africa after drawing the T20 international series with the Proteas.

In the first Test of the series, the Men in Blue defeated South Africa by a margin of 203 runs with brilliant performances from Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.

In the second Test, the Men in Blue have declared with 601 runs on board for the loss of five wickets. Virat Kohli tops the score-card with 254 runs while Mayank Agarwal who got out to a Kagiso Rabada delivery is second on the chart with 108 runs in Test which is being played in Pune.