There were minor concerns over Virat Kohli's run of form in Test matches this year and the Indian captain put to bed all such speculations in his own inimitable manner. He slammed a century and then motored on past 150 for the ninth time in his Test career. In the process, he screamed past Australia legend Don Bradman to become the player with most 150+ scores as Test captain.

While Bradman had achieved the feat 8 times in his career, Kohli has now done it nine times. Australia's Michael Clarke, Mahela Jayawardene, Brian Lara and Graeme Smith are all tied at the third position in the table - they all got to this landmark, as captain, on seven occasions.

When Kohli goes past a century, records tend to tumble left, right and centre. He became the fourth-fastest player to do so, overtaking Sunil Gavaskar in the list. He also equalled former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's record of scoring 19 Test hundreds as captain.

Not only this, the Indian skipper also went on to become the first Indian batsman to achieve 40 hundreds in international cricket as captain. As things stand right now, he is only two hundreds away from surpassing Ricky Ponting as captain with most centuries in international cricket.

Also, he piled on the misery on South Africa by notching up his 7th Test double hundred.

