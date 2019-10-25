It looks like things are getting quite serious between Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic. A few months back, the Indian cricket all-rounder had introduced Natasha as his girlfriend to his family and if the latest reports are to be believed, Hardik's family has now accepted Natasha into their family with open arms.

According to a report in Spotboye, after Hardik introduced Natasha to his family, she has now started attending every family function. A couple of days ago, Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri threw a Diwali bash for their close members of the family and Natasha was not just present at the party but also played the host for the arriving guests.

On Thursday night, Natasha was even a part of Hardik's cousin Tanya Sharma's birthday bash in Juhu. It seems like the Pandya family has given their approval to Hardik and Natasha's relationship and are ready to welcome her as the Bahu of the Pandya family. The couple are often spotted having a great time together during their private outings.

On October 11, Natasha had posted a picture with Hardik wishing him on his birthday with a heartfelt note which reads, "To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn't be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner . Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I'll always have your back. Happy bday HP ❤️ God bless you."

If the reports turn out to be true, we may soon hear wedding bells ringing for Hardik and Natasha in the near future. Natasha is currently showing off her dance skills in Nach Baliye 9 wherein she has teamed up with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni.