There is no denying the fact that Koffee with Karan is one of the most interesting, entertaining and popular shows on the small screen. Right from its premiere episode in the first season, the show has grabbed headlines for the candid revelations made by celebrities. Karan Johar's rapid-fire is one of the most talked-about sections of the show. Let's take a look at five of the most controversial and infamous episodes of the show over the years.

Hardik Pandya – KL Rahul: Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know the kind of media frenzy and controversy the episode featuring cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya created. Their sexist and racist statements not only drew flak from various sections of the society and the industry, but the duo also faced suspension for their callous pronouncements. Hardik and Rahul sought an unconditional apology from the nation for their actions on the show.

Kangana Ranaut: Nepotism – the word that gained prominence and has been one of the most daunting topics till date was introduced to many of us on the show. Karan Johar not only faced Kangana's ire but was also given the title of 'flagbearer of nepotism' by her. Celebs' reaction and Kangana's counter-reaction on the topic has still not come to an end.

Sonam Kapoor – Deepika Padukone: Remember the episode when Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone brought forth many hidden skeletons from the film industry. From asking Ranbir Kapoor to 'endorse condoms' to talking about celebrities who underwent the knife; Deepika and Sonam left the entire industry shocked with their not-so-affable avatars. While we totally enjoyed the episode, the Kapoors apparently were not too happy and Deepika reportedly even apologised to them.

Alia Bhatt: While the nation loved Alia Bhatt in Highway and Student of the Year, they were not so loving towards her when the diva gave a wrong answer to Karan Johar's question. Alia failed to give the correct answer on being asked the name of the President of the country. While Alia said 'Prithviraj Chavan', Varun Dhawan had said, 'Manmohan Singh'. Though, both of them blurted out wrong answers, Alia was mercilessly trolled for her lack of general knowledge. And what is interesting is that the memes and trolling still follow every time she gets anything even slightly wrong.

Mahesh Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi: The chacha-bhatija duo wreaked havoc on the industry, being their undiplomatic and brutally honest best. Not only did they call out the pretence of the industry people but also took some surprising names. While Emraan Hashmi called Aishwarya Rai 'plastic', Mahesh Bhatt called Kajol an 'overrated actor' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali an 'overrated director'.