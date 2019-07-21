Kangana Ranaut, who never minces her words, recently again took some digs at Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor at The Kapil Sharma Show.

During a funny conversation with the actress, Kapil Sharma asked Kangana to name Bollywood stars who according to her can manage various departments if she is made the Prime Minister of the industry.

While answering those questions, Kangana took direct jibes at Karan and Ranbir. While she targeted KJo over his chat show Koffee with Karan, Kangana mocked Ranbir for his PR tactics.

Below are the stars Kangana chose for the various departments, and the reasons for choosing them:

Information and broadcasting ministry: I think it should be Karan Johar. He himself said that he enjoys gossiping, and for that he has a show also on which, he openly does gossiping. On that show, he openly asks people what colour underwear they are wearing, what you are going to do to the wife in a situation where you are caught on someone's bed. So, no one else can manage this ministry than Karan Johar.

Health ministry: I think Akshay Kumar. He is 53 but he is one such actor who has never touched alcohol or smoke. He always exits from any party by 9.30, and sleeps off by 10 at night.

Home ministry: Kareena Kapoor Khan because she has beautifully managed her home, her baby, her family, her husband and also her career.

Defence ministry: I think Ranbir Kapoor. He has an underground PR that screws up everyone, but from behind.

Finance ministry: Shah Ruhh Khan because he has studios of his own, and he is among the richest stars of Bollywood. So, I think he can finance films well.