After two months of the contemplation and immense backlash, the dust may have settled but for KL Rahul, the Koffee with Karan row still remains a nightmare. What started out as an unfiltered, candid conversation had turned into a massive backlash for Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, whose statements on one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan hadn't gone down well with the audience.

Not only were the two been slammed by various sections of the society for their derogatory and misogynist comments, BCCI too had intervened to take stock of the situation. Even Hotstar, the online streaming partner of the show, had to pull down the episode and all the teasers and promos of the episode from their social media handles.

Talking about the whole issue with India Today, KL Rahul has now said, "I was hated nationally and it was not easy. I always thought I was a good person and then I started to believe otherwise. I couldn't come out of home for I was not ready. Only played play station and all. I have become calmer and more mature as a result. It has taught me a lot and maybe I have emerged stronger also."

Owing to the furore, Pandya issued an apology and said, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."

Both Pandya and Rahul were suspended for a brief period and are now back for the IPL season.