EXCLUSIVE: Spain will beat England in FIFA U-17 World Cup final, says former India captain IM Vijayan
India cricket star gives his strong views on standing up for national anthem in theatres
South Africa tour: Selectors, Virat Kohli should back Jasprit Bumrah for Test cricket
The identity of the cricketer has not yet been revealed, but he will be the second Indian after Delhi pacer Pradeep Sangwan.
Oct 27, 2017
Indian cricketer fails dope test; Pakistan, Bangladesh given clean chit by WADA
Should Virat Kohli have been rested for Sri Lanka series? Here is Rahul Dravid's reply
Smith and Kohli were at loggerheads over the infamous DRS row that became a huge talking point during the four-match Test series between India and Australia earlier this year.
Oct 27, 2017
Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli: What Australia captain wrote in his book about infamous DRS row
Vijender has so far contested in nine professional bouts and has won all of them. Check out the date of his next fight here.
Oct 27, 2017
Undefeated Vijender Singh announces date for next 'big fight'
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live: Watch 2017 cricket series match online
1st T20I live cricket streaming: Watch South Africa vs Bangladesh 2017 online, on TV
Kalippu song: Kerala Blasters challenges Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai teams with ISL official promo VIDEO
India capable of hosting senior team FIFA World Cup, says Jaime Yarza
Hosting badminton greats as part of 'Legends Vision' boost for young shuttlers: Pullela Gopichand
Younis Khan arrives in Abu Dhabi to host batting masterclass
Leicester City have named Frenchman Claude Puel as their manager, the Premier League club said on October 25. Former Southampton boss Puel replaces sacked Craig Shakespeare. The 2016 English champion are currently third bottom of the table.
Oct 26, 2017
Leicester City name Frenchman Claude Puel as manager
