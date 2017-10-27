Sports News

Leicester City name Frenchman Claude Puel as manager

Leicester City have named Frenchman Claude Puel as their manager, the Premier League club said on October 25. Former Southampton boss Puel replaces sacked Craig Shakespeare. The 2016 English champion are currently third bottom of the table. Oct 26, 2017
