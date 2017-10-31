Sports News
REVEALED: Sunil Gavaskar explains the reason behind Virat Kohli's consistency with the bat
Play
Nadal eyes plenty of milestones as he starts as the top seed at the upcoming Paris Masters, the season's last Masters 1000 tournament.
Oct 31, 2017
What Nadal has to do to beat Federer and clinch year-ending number one spot
Play
The veteran pacer, who will be featuring in his last competitive match on Wednesday, November 1 opened up about Greg Chappell, Gary Kirsten, Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble.
Oct 31, 2017
Ashish Nehra blasts THIS former India coach with quirky 'Biryani' analogy
Play
Jose Mourinho hails Romelu Lukaku untouchable amid criticism from Manchester United fans.
Oct 30, 2017
Romelu Lukaku untouchable according to Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho
Play
Some of the most gorgeous female athletes have taken their looks to a different level with the smoking hot Halloween costumes. No trick here, just visual treat!
Oct 30, 2017
HOTTEST Halloween 2017 dress-ups: Becky Lynch, Genie Bouchard, Gina Carano make list
Former BCCI General Manager MV Sridhar dies in Hyderabad
FC Goa ticket prices come down ahead of ISL 2017
Play
Nehra, who will quit international cricket after the first T20I between India and New Zealand in New Delhi on Wednesday, also revealed the most disappointing moment of his cricket career.
Oct 30, 2017
Ashish Nehra REVEALS 'two shrewdest brains' of Indian cricket
Play
New Zealand are ranked number one in the T20 format while India lie at fifth in the ICC table.
Oct 30, 2017
India vs New Zealand 1st, 2nd, 3rd T20I schedule: Time, date, TV listings and squads
Video: Penis cut in half! Argentine footballer Mariano Bittolo suffers horror injury
How long should MS Dhoni play for India? Here is Rahul Dravid's answer
Lewis Hamilton sings To Be Loved with "godson" Darth Steve after winning 2017 F1 World title
Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 19-year ranking record, back as No. 1 ODI batsman
Chris Gayle did not expose genitals to female massage therapist, rules Australian court
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains