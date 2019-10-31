Last year, music composer Anu Malik was removed from the jury panel of Indian Idol after being accused of sexual misconduct by singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit. And the latest one being Bollywood playback singer Neha Bhasin who has accused Anu Malik of predatory behaviour, and called him an ugly pervert. However, he has been reinducted as one of the judges on the current season, a move that has raised the ire of several female singers, especially Sona.

Apart from calling out Anu Malik and slamming Sony TV for bringing him back on Indian Idol 11, Sona even called out cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for having lack of compassion towards victims of sexual harassment.

Praising the four Indian Idol contestants Rahul, Chelsi, Diwas and Sunny, Sachin tweeted, "Really touched by the soulful singing & life-stories of these talented youngsters on Indian Idol. Rahul, Chelsi, Diwas and Sunny come from different parts of the country but have the same passion & dedication for music despite all odds. I'm sure they'll go a long way."

But Sachin's tweet didn't go down well with Sona since Anu Malik had been judging the show. She replied to his tweet saying, "Dear Sachin, Are you aware of all the @IndiaMeToo stories of multiple women, some minors who came forward in the public domain about Anu Malik, the judge in this same Indian Idol show last year including their own ex producer? Does their trauma not matter or touch anyone?"

In the past, the composer has also been accused by singers Alisha Chinai and Caralisa Monteiro. Sona recently won a Special Jury Mention in the Film Critics Guild Award section of the just-concluded Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star for her self-produced documentary film based on her life called Shut Up Sona.

Directed by Deepti Gupta, "Shut Up Sona" is a 90-minute long film revolves around the journey of the singer and how her outspoken nature has often landed her in trouble. The film showcases Sona's journey as a rock star, performer, her music of protest, #MeToo campaign and more. The film raises deeply disconcerting questions about the gendered nature of art in contemporary times and also takes the viewer on a journey of the singer's musical roots and influences.

(With IANS Inputs)