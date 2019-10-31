Singer Sona Mohapatra has yet again come down heavily on Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam, accusing Malik of sexual misconduct and the other singer of trying to shield him. She also targeted Sony Channel for having Malik back on Indian Idol as one of the judges.

After Anu was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women including Sona herself during #MeToo movement, the senior musician was removed from the show. Nonetheless, he was back on board just a year later.

In reply to one tweet saying "all the courage mustered by women going down the drain", Sona made a tweet not just targeting Anu, but also claiming that Sonu had told her husband to "keep her in check" when she had made the allegations.

"Sonu Nigam championed the cause of Anu Malik publicly & his right to be earning millions on national tv while saying he's his mother's son etc to justify his understanding of @IndiaMeToo. Had called Ram Sampath to 'keep me in check' while calling me a 'terrorist'.Must be happy now," Sona tweeted.

Another singer, Neha Bhasin also took to Twitter, spoke about Anu's alleged inappropriate behaviour when she was 21 and called him an "ugly pervert". Many other women too had shared stories of Anu's alleged vulgar acts.

Later Sona posted an open letter slamming Sony TV for having the alleged "sexual predator" back on the show.

Below is the letter: