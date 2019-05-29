Last year, Anu Malik had to step down as a judge from Indian Idol show following multiple sexual harassment allegations amid the Me Too movement. And now it is being said that the music composer may return to the singing-based reality show as a judge for the upcoming season.

When Anu Malik was asked whether he was approached by the makers of the show asking him to join the next season of Indian Idol, he told IANS over phone, "Right now, I am at a recording. All I can say at this point of time...no comments."

According to a source, the auditions will begin soon. There is no confirmation whether the makers will bring back Anu Malik on the show or not, but Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar are expected to return and perform their judging duties in the upcoming season of Indian Idol.

Singers like Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit had come out in the open to narrate their harassment incidents with Anu Malik and called him a "paedophile" and a "sexual predator". Singer Amaal Malik had also spoken up on the issue and refused to acknowledge uncle Anu Malik as part of his family. Singing sensation, Alisha Chinai, too had had a similar experience with Anu Malik, had spoken up on the issue and said, "every word said and written about Anu Malik is true."

Despite all the allegations, none of the victims had taken a legal route to bring an end to the case.

(With IANS Inputs)