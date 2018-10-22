Anu Malik stepped down as a judge from Indian Idol show following multiple sexual harassment allegations amid the ongoing Me Too movement. While the music composer has denied all the allegations, singer Alisha Chinai, who had taken Malik to court for sexual harassment in the 90s, has come out in support of the victims saying that whatever is said and written about Anu Malik is absolutely true.

"Every word said and written about Anu Malik is true. I stand by all the women who have finally spoken up!!! May they find peace and closure in their lives," Alisha Chinai was quoted as saying by The Asian Age.

Back in 1996, Alisha had sued Malik over sexual harassment and had demanded Rs 26 lakh from him. Malik, in response, had filed a defamation case of Rs 2 crore against her. However, the matter was settled after a few years and the two even reconciled and worked together in Indian Idol as judges.

Speaking about her sexual harassment case against Malik, Alisha said, "When I sued (Anu) Malik, I fought it alone. It was an unprecedented landmark verdict and a restraining order was passed against him. The man has repeatedly begged for my forgiveness. I have chosen to forgive him and moved on."

"Every case and incident of sexual offence is very different, and only the one who wears the shoe knows where it hurts," she added.

Commenting on Malik's predatory behaviour, a music composer also told the daily, "Iss haiwaan ne apnon ko bhi nahin baksha (this beast didn't spare even his own). Shweta Pandit, who disclosed her horrific experience with Malik, is the niece of composer duo Jatin-Lalit. Malik has two daughters and all these years he has been preying on girls his daughters' age. Many of them were attacked in his house with his wife and daughters present."

The composer further said that Malik's behaviour was encouraged by his colleagues like Sajid Nadiadwala, Sajid Khan, J. P. Dutta, Gulzar and Rakeysh Mehra who continued to work with him.

"Producers and filmmakers like Sajid Nadiadwala, Sajid Khan, J. P. Dutta, Gulzar and Rakeysh Mehra continued to work repeatedly with Malik, in spite of his reputation. Some of them must have definitely known about his reputation as the entire film industry, including his own nephews, composer Amaal Mallik, and singer Armaan Malik talk about it. Yet they turned a blind eye to his ugly behaviour," said the composer.