Singer Shweta Pandit, who had called out Anu Malik a couple of days ago on Twitter for sexually harassing her at the age of 15 in 2001, has lauded Sony TV for sacking the Bollywood music composer from Indian Idol 10 judges' panel. Malik was co-judging the singing reality show with singer Neha Kakkar and music composer/singer Vishal Dadlani.

"If this is true, then I applaud Sony TV and the makers of Indian Idol to support Me too. India needs a change in their mindset and respect work ethics and women at work. Don't Engage and supporting survivors is the beginning of these changes. We have a lot more to do," Shweta Pandit told Pinkvilla.

The singer had taken to Twitter to warn young girls about Anu Malik and spoke at length about his indecent behaviour that she had experienced as a teenager. She also urged other women, who Malik had allegedly exploited, to come out with their stories.

Calling Anu Malik a paedophile and sexual predator, Pandit, in her Twitter post, said, "I remember I sang the title song of Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega as a voice test for this man (Anu Malik). I sang it well so he said, "I'll give you this song with Sunidhi and Shaan but first give me a kiss now" He then smiled, what id recall the most evil grin I've seen. I went numb and pale in the face. I was only 15years old then, still in school."

Her ordeal gave courage to three more women who shared their horrific experience with Malik to expose him to the public amid ongoing #MeToo storm in India.

Following multliple sexual harassment allegations against him, Anu Malik temporarily stepped down as the judge of the singing reality TV show Indian Idol 10.

Sony Entertainment Television said in a statement, "Anu Malik is no longer a part of Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue its planned schedule & we'll invite some of the biggest names in Indian music as guests to join Vishal&Neha to judge extraordinary talent of Indian Idol season 10."

Anu Malik had also released a statement informing about his ouster from Indian Idol 10 as a judge. However, he has denied all the allegations against him and called it rubbish and baseless.

Along with Anu Malik, Bollywood prominent names like Mukesh Chhabra, Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl and others have also been removed from their position by the makers of their respective projects.