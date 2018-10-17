After singer Sona Mohapatra called Bollywood music composer Anu Malik a serial sexual predator, singer Shweta Pandit, who is known for her songs like Thug le, Halla Re and several others, has also accused Malik of seeking a kiss in exchange to sing with singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Shaan in 2001.

The singer took to Twitter to warn young girls about Anu Malik and spoke at length about his indecent behaviour that she had experienced as a teenager. She also urged other women, who Malik had allegedly exploited, to come out with their stories.

A few days ago, Sona Mohapatra had spoken about Anu Malik and Kailash Kher on Instagram and called them a serial predator.

"To all the young girls & women who are coming out with their experiences with this creep, journalists, 'fans' & even kids from college, know that you are not alone. This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator & has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone cus I work 18 hour work days & have a life to live & breathe in. Also I cannot comment on many others basis heresay. That would be unfair. (Many journalists have been asking me for stories thinking that I'm most likely to 'spill the beans'. I'm not)," Sona wrote on Instagram.

Anu Malik had responded to these allegations and told News18, "She's meaning some case that had happened long time back. It has nothing to do with me. I have never worked with her also. So, I don't want to comment anything on it. She's just dragging my name into this. I have not even met her."

And now that Shweta Pandit has also come out to share her traumatic experience. Read her ordeal here which she shared on Twitter.