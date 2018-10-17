After singer Sona Mohapatra called Bollywood music composer Anu Malik a serial sexual predator, singer Shweta Pandit, who is known for her songs like Thug le, Halla Re and several others, has also accused Malik of seeking a kiss in exchange to sing with singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Shaan in 2001.
The singer took to Twitter to warn young girls about Anu Malik and spoke at length about his indecent behaviour that she had experienced as a teenager. She also urged other women, who Malik had allegedly exploited, to come out with their stories.
A few days ago, Sona Mohapatra had spoken about Anu Malik and Kailash Kher on Instagram and called them a serial predator.
"To all the young girls & women who are coming out with their experiences with this creep, journalists, 'fans' & even kids from college, know that you are not alone. This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator & has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone cus I work 18 hour work days & have a life to live & breathe in. Also I cannot comment on many others basis heresay. That would be unfair. (Many journalists have been asking me for stories thinking that I'm most likely to 'spill the beans'. I'm not)," Sona wrote on Instagram.
Anu Malik had responded to these allegations and told News18, "She's meaning some case that had happened long time back. It has nothing to do with me. I have never worked with her also. So, I don't want to comment anything on it. She's just dragging my name into this. I have not even met her."
And now that Shweta Pandit has also come out to share her traumatic experience. Read her ordeal here which she shared on Twitter.
"It has taken a lot in me to open up this wound again and speak up against this pedophile and sexual predator. It was the year 2000 when i was launched as a lead singer with #Mohabbatein (was the youngest singer back then in the Indian music industry) and was trying to get other good songs to follow up with the success of that soundtrack and the outstanding welcome it gave me in the music industry. I got a call from Anu Malik's then manager (Mustafa) to come to #empirestudio in andheri sometime in mid 2001. I was thrilled like any singer would be. I used to admire his music and practice his songs for hours and look upto him back then! He was recording a group song with Sunidhi and Shaan for the film Awara Pagal Deewana, when my mother and i walked in the monitor room. He told me to wait in the small cabin inside where singers sang at Empire studio. It was just him and me there.
He asked me to sing something without any music as he wanted to hear my voice. I remember i sang the title song of har dil jo pyar karega as a voice test for this man. I sang it well so he said, "ill give you this song with Sunidhi and Shaan but first give me a kiss now" He then smiled, what id recall the most evil grin ive seen. I went numb and pale in the face. I was only 15years old then, still in school. Can anyone even imagine what it felt that moment? It felt like someone had just stabbed me in my stomach. I referred to this man as "Anu uncle", he knew my entire family for decades and knew us as a respected gharana of musicians for generations who have given our entire lives dedicated to music for 4 generations.
He addressed my father as "Mandheer bhai". And he does this to his bhai's daughter? He has 2 young daughters of his own and thats how he treated a 15 year old minor girl. It was the worst experience of my life and i could never speak about it even to my parents. I could never ask any help to heal but was depressed for months. I cried endlessly after this incident and it affected my psyche as a young girl, so much that i could have left the industry but i re-thought and fought with my will-power that why should i leave my greatest passion for a pedophile like him but i still kept struggling for years to bury this inside me. I am sure many singers have been exploited by him as he is a known name for doing this to singers. Id urge those singers/women to share their stories too."
Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up - its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo— Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) October 17, 2018
Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this pic.twitter.com/e261pGQyEq