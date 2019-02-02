The #MeToo movement brought out many unexpected, surprising names to the forefront. One of them was that of singer and composer Anu Malik. Singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit had come out in the open to narrate their harassment incidents with Anu Malik. Singer Amaal Malik has spoken up on the issue and refused to acknowledge uncle Anu Malik as part of his family.

In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Amaal Malik said, "When it happened, it is obviously a little humiliating. But, more importantly, I would like to say that my family is first my four people. Beyond that, I don't count anyone as a family. Unki apni family (he has his own family) hai and it was a tough time for them."

Singer Radhika Pandit, who gained recognition with her soulful voice for the songs in 'Mohabbatein', said she was just 15 years old when the incident happened. In a long Twitter thread, Radhika had spilled the beans on what had transpired during the incident.

For a brief period, Amaal Malik was invited to judge reality show – Indian Idol in place of Anu Malik. Sona Mohapatra, who was judging SaReGaMaPa is a close friend of Amaal. Talking about Sona's allegations against Anu Malik, Amaal said, "I'm close to Sona Mohapatra, if she has said about Anu Malik there must be a reason. And if there is a reason they should move to the court."

Singing sensation, Alisha Chinai, too had had a similar experience with Anu Malik, had spoken up on the issue in an interview with Deccan Chronicle. She said, "Every word said and written about Anu Malik is true. I stand by all the women who have finally spoken up. May they find peace and closure in their lives. Shweta Pandit, who disclosed her horrific experience with Malik, is the niece of composer duo Jatin-Lalit. Malik has two daughters and all these years he has been preying on girls his daughters' age. Many of them were attacked in his house with his wife and daughters present."

Despite all the allegations, none of the victims has taken a legal route to bring an end to the case.