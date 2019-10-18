Ever since Indian Idol 11 kicked started, it has been making news for all the wrong reasons. While fans are shocked and have been expressing their disappointment over the channel bringing #MeToo accused Anu Malik back on the show as a judge, many have also been pointing at how the show is focusing more on contestants' lives than their singing talent.

And now, another incident from the show has left fans shocked. The Sony TV channel has released a new promo from the upcoming episode wherein a contestant, dressed in a Rajasthani attire, is seen getting gifts including a teddy bear for judge Neha Kakkar and asking her if she recognises him. When she does remember him and happily accepts the gifts, the contestant is seen crossing the boundary and forcibly kissing the ace singer, leaving the audience in shock.

While Aditya Narayan, the host of the show, tried to stop him and Anu Malik was left shocked, Neha looked uncomfortable with his indecent act.

Although there has been no clarity if any action was taken against the contestant or not, the video clip has gone viral on the Internet.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Vishal, Neha and Anu are charging a massive amount for judging the eleventh season of the show. According to an India TV report, Neha, who has lent her voice in some of the most popular Bollywood numbers including Kala Chashma and Coca Cola, is the highest-paid judge among the three. She charges a whopping amount of Rs 5 lakh (approximately) per episode. This is Neha's second consecutive season as a judge.

Some reports suggested that the makers were keen on replacing Neha with singer Neeti Mohan in Indian Idol 11. However, they apparently changed their mind considering Neha's massive popularity among the masses.

On the other hand, Vishal, who has been associated with the popular show since several years now, apparently takes homes Rs. 4.5 lakh for an episode. Anu, who has been part of the show since its inception reportedly getting a paycheque of Rs. 4 lakh for an episode.