Neha Kakkar has often made headlines for her love life. Her bitter breakup with actor Himansh Kohli followed by her suffering from depression a few months ago was widely reported by the media. In fact, fans of the singer would lash out at the actor on social media for hurting her.

And now, rumour has it that Neha has found love again. The Aankh Marey singer, who was a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol 10, is allegedly dating the show's contestant Vibhor Parashar. Neha is currently on an international concert tour with Vibhor and Kunal Pandit, another contestant from the same season. While their social media pages suggest that it's just a mentor and mentee relationship, gossip mongers suggest otherwise.

However, Parashar seemed to be upset with the dating rumour. When Bollywood Life got in touch with the aspiring singer to throw some light on the buzz, he said that one should take it as a rumour. He further clarified that, "People have shit mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you. Just because I don't tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend."

Parashar further added that he looks up to Neha and respect her a lot. "I'm Vibhor Parashar because of her. I really respect her and people know me because of her and obviously, also because of my hard work. So, I don't even feel like responding to these rumours. Mera dimaag kharab hota hai when I hear these things (I get irritated when I hear these things)."

Requesting everyone to stop spreading negativity, Parashar concluded: "People don't understand that this negativity might hamper someone's mentality. She has worked quite hard and today she is above all the Khans. So this is totally wrong."