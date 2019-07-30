Ever since the promotions of their first film together – Dhadak – Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's camaraderie has always been a talking point. From talking about each other on chat shows to showering each other with praises at various media interactions, the duo kept grabbing eyeballs.

The rumours of whether or not the duo ever dated was a lingering question, until Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor stepped in to clear-the-air. Talking about Janhvi's chemistry with Ishaan, Boney said in an interaction with Spotboye, "Ishaan has, in fact, never visited the Kapoor residence after Dhadak released. There is nothing more than friendship between Janhvi and Ishaan."

Just a few days back, there were reports of dad Boney having given his nod to the relatipnship. A Mumbai Mirror had stated how Ishaan is a frequent visitor to Janhvi's house and Boney Kapoor is quite fond of him and his talent. Moreover, sister Anshula apparently knows everything about what's cooking between the two and loves teasing the 'much-in-love' couple.

On Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, Arjun Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, both had turned quite protective about their siblings. While Arjun had said that Ishaan keeps buzzing around Janhvi, Shahid had said that Ishaan buzzes around a lot of people and Janhvi is not special in anyway. On BFFs with Vogue, Janhvi had said that she would want to set up Ishaan with Tara Sutaria, whom he was once in a relationship with.

On career front, Janhvi is busy with the shoot of Kargil Girl, based on the life of fighter pilot, Gunjan Saxena. Samantha Akkineni's Oh Baby is all set to be remade in Bollywood. And while on one hand there are rumours of Alia Bhatt being roped in for the project, several reports claim that Boney is interested in remaking the film in Hindi with his daughter as the female lead.