Arjun Kapoor's sister Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar have often been linked romantically with each other thanks to their private outings. The two share a good rapport but they have always maintained that they are just good friends and there's nothing more to it. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Janhvi and Ishaanare indeed dating and even the Kapoor clan is happy to see them spending time with each other.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Ishaan is a frequent visitor to Janhvi's house and Boney Kapoor is quite fond of him and his talent. Moreover, sister Anshula apparently knows everything about what's cooking between the two and loves teasing the 'much-in-love' couple.

Earlier, Janhvi had denied dating Ishaan whom she had made her Bollywood debut with and revealed how her parents would get worried with the idea of Janhvi dating someone.

Shahid Kapoor had even blasted Arjun Kapoor for saying Ishaan keeps buzzing around his sister Janhvi. Shahid had taking a sly dig at Arjun saying that Janhvi is not special for Ishaan in any way.

But it looks like things have changed gradually between the two best friends and going by the latest reports, Ishaan and Janhvi might have taken a step forward in their relationship.