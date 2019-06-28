It has been a year since Ishaan Khatter showed us that he does come from a family of immaculate acting skills and powerhouse performers. Ishaan's debut film Dhadak was not only well received but also alerted the audience to watch out for this young kid on-the-block.

And one-year down-the-line, which his co-star, Janhvi Kapoor, has bagged multiple projects, Ishaan Khatter's kitty doesn't seem to shine as well. Yes, you read that right. Not that Ishaan has lack of good scripts, but the choices he is being offered are for out-of-the-box roles with unconventional directors.

Vishal Bharadwaj, who has given Shahid one of his career-best films – Kaminey and Haider, had roped in Ishaan for another impactful film. However, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ishaan is no longer a part of the project. The report states that Ishaan and Vishal Bharadwaj parted ways amicably owing to creative differences. As per the report, there were rumours of Ishaan Khatter having being roped in for Mira Nair's screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's A Suitable Boy, but Khatter had chosen Vishal Bharadwaj over Mira Nair.

On the other hand, Ishaan's Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor is bombarded with big entertainers. Apart from playing the role of Gunjan Saxena, a Kargil war hero and Roohi Afza where she would be seen along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma; Ms Kapoor has also been roped in for Karan Johar's massive period drama – Takht.

Recently, on Neha Dhupia's chat show, Ishan Khatter had revealed that out of all Shahid Kapoor's ex-girlfriends, he had the most fun equation with Priyanka Chopra. He said, "Oh gosh! Like the most, I cannot say, but I had the most friendly equation with Priyanka Chopra."

Well, we hope Ishaan keeps getting powerful roles his way and keeps delivering on the audience's expectations.