Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter recently picked Priyanka Chopra as his favourite among the actor's list of ex-girlfriends. Shahid and Priyanka had dated each other for a small span of time. Their relationship apparently had started during the making of Kaminey.

Although Shahid's most famous affair was with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ishaan said that he had shared the friendliest equation with Priyanka. "Oh gosh! Like the most, I cannot say, but I had the most friendly equation with Priyanka Chopra," Ishaan said when host Neha Dhupia asked who among Shahid's exes he likes the most.

Earlier, Shahid was put into a similarly tricky situation by Karan Johar on his chat show when he asked the actor if given the power, whose memories he would like to erase – Kareena or Priyanka? The Padmaavat actor had played it safe with much positive response.

"See, my relationship with Kareena was longer and with Priyanka, it was shorter. I think the man that I am today is because of all the experiences that I've had. So I wouldn't want to delete any of the memories. It's taught me a lot," he had said.

Shahid, Kareena and Priyanka are currently happily married to their respective partners. On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in the much-awaited film Kabir Singh, which is a remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

The teaser of the film received a good response, and now fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer, which will be out on May 13.