Over the years, Bollywood has given us many iconic love stories. Both, onscreen and off it. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's fairytale romance was one such love story which made our belief in the concept of 'happily ever after' even stronger, until, one day the duo decided to part ways.

Kareena and Shahid Kapoor had a very strong influence on each other. While Kareena changed her eating habits, turned vegetarian and also got inclined towards spirituality; Shahid too was seen as a different, more confident personality in Kareena's presence.

As per a report in Missmalini, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita were not in favour of the alliance. Though Shahid too belonged to a well-known lineage, they felt their families didn't have the same stature. Kareena's inclination toward Shahid was turning into an obsession, with the diva asking directors to cast him opposite her in movies.

However, post Fida, cracks had begun to appear in their relationship. The exact reason behind the same could not be pointed out but distance, success and proximity to other co-stars can be cited as the reason.

While Kareena started shooting for Tashan with Saif Ali Khan (who she always had a crush on), Shahid started shooting Kismat Konnection with Vidya Balan.

As the reports of sparks flying between Shahid and Vidya gained prominence, Kareena too found solace in Saif Ali Khan's company.

By the end of the shoot, Kareena had moved on from Shahid Kapoor. Babita and Karisma too pushed her to focus on her career as they didn't see Shahid emerging as a big star.

Soon, Shahid and Kareena parted ways breaking million of hearts. While Shahid went onto date a couple of his leading ladies like – Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Priyanka Chopra; Kareena had her eyes just on Saif. And the rest, as they say, is history.