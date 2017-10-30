Sports News
Here is why Pakistan's Shadab Khan apologised to 'bhabi' Sania Mirza on Twitter
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played an integral role in helping India win the third ODI against New Zealand.
Oct 30, 2017
Did you notice Rohit Sharma's cheeky dig at Virat Kohli?
Roger Federer withdraws from Paris Masters after winning Basel Open; Here's why
Dravid backed his former teammate saying, the treatment meted out to the former Indian cricket team head coach was "unfortunate".
Oct 30, 2017
Rahul Dravid gives his verdict on Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble infamous spat
Dropped on zero, David Miller goes on to hit fastest T20I ton against Bangladesh [VIDEO]
Laxman also heaped praise on Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah after the bowlers helped India beat New Zealand in third ODI on Sunday and clinch the series 2-1.
Oct 30, 2017
VVS Laxman compares Virat Kohli's bowling attack to Sourav Ganguly's 2003 World Cup unit
Virat Kohli is 'the greatest ever' ODI batsman for this former England captain
'Jatt ji style' celebrations for Virat Kohli and Team India after tense series win
Kidambi Srikanth joins Lee Chong Wei, Lin Dan and Chen Long in elite list after French Superseries 2017 win
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma entertained the home crowd with their brilliant batting. The India captain has also become the fastest player to score 9000 runs.
Oct 29, 2017
3rd ODI: This is how Twitterati reacted after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's ton
Kidambi Srikanth vs Kenta Nishimoto final live streaming: Watch French Open badminton on TV, online
2008 champion Venus takes on first-time finalist Wozniacki in the championship match on Sunday, October 29.
Oct 29, 2017
Venus Williams vs Caroline Wozniacki, WTA Finals 2017 championship match: Live streaming & TV listings
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 live cricket streaming: Watch Pak vs SL match live on TV, Online
South Africa vs Bangladesh live streaming: Watch 2nd T20I cricket match on TV, online
