When Pakistan selected two teenage bowlers in their squad to tour Australia, there was a lot of excitement as well as scepticism. While many who had seen these bowlers perform believed they have deservedly earned their place in the side, some thought it was too early to throw them at the deep end.

However, if his performance in the warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia 'A' is anything to go by, 16-years old Naseem Shah is fully ready to have a go at the Australians in their own backyard. On Wednesday, the young pacer bowled an electrifying spell of hostile fast bowling where he roughed up the top order of Australia 'A' side – which wasn't too different from the top order of the main team.

With his brilliant line, length, pace, and bounce, the teenager caused a lot of difficulties to batsmen such as Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris – both international players – and created opportunities for his team. His final figures in the second innings of Australia 'A' after the match was drawn were 8-3-21-1.

The one wicket that he did pick up was of Marcus Harris with a delivery on a perfect line, just outside the off-stump, and one that rose sharply to take the edge of the glove. This was the second time Shah got Harris to edge the ball. A little while earlier, an edge from the same batsman had been dropped in the slips.

Interestingly, Naseem wasn't given an opportunity to bowl in the first innings. But with this not being a first-class match, Pakistan could try other players from their squad as well. With the performance delivered by Naseem, he is likely to get his Test debut soon. Along with Shaheen Afridi and Imran Khan, who picked up five wickets in the first innings, he would form a very exciting bowling unit.

Watch the video of his bowling here: