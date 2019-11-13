Few players in the badminton world of today are as enigmatic as Pusarla Venkata Sindhu. The 24-years old shuttler seems to have a strange trajectory in her career where big tournaments like World Championship see her performing to her best while in lesser ones, she looks terribly off-colour.

This year, she struggled badly in the first few months before regaining her form just in time for the World Championship and going on to win the big event. Following her major triumph, she again lost her way and has been losing in the first or second rounds of BWF World Tour tournaments regularly.

But the World Champion isn't losing her sleep over the recent losses. Speaking to BWF's official website, the Olympic silver medallist revealed how she is dealing with the disappointing results.

"I've been playing OK, I don't have much to complain about, that I was mentally low or anything. Even though I had a few losses, it will just make me much stronger and I think that I need to come back again and work harder. It was a wonderful month in August at the World Championships. After that it was OK. These things happen."

When asked whether the large number of felicitations and ceremonies which she is attending are having an adverse effect on her performance, the Indian star asserted that they have nothing to do with how she plays on the court.

"Those things (felicitations) will be there but I don't have much to complain about. I think I will enjoy it as it comes. I give importance to training. I'm in the limelight because of this, "the 24-years old claimed.

Sindhu also talked about the impact of achieving the unprecedented distinction of being the first player from her country to be a World Champion.

"I was really happy with the way I played the World Championships. After it was over it took me some time (to settle down), because it was a much-awaited win for me, and it didn't sink in," the lady from Hyderabad told the website.

The interview also revealed that the iconic Indian champion realises her own elevated position in society and the social responsibility that she carries.

"A lot of people look up to me for motivation. After Rio, it's been completely different. Indian badminton – women and men, and even doubles – has been growing really well. I've been training, I want to be fit as this is an Olympic year. Mistakes happen, but fitness-wise things have been fine," Sindhu explained.