Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is having a great trip to Africa these days where she is enjoying some wonderful African safaris. On November 8, she took to social media and uploaded pictures from Botswana where she encountered the magnificent African lion.

Now, she has journeyed to Rwanda where she had a close-up view of one of the most spectacular beings that inhabits the jungles of Africa – silverback gorilla. Once again, the 5-time Grand Slam champion used Twitter and Instagram to post pictures of her forest odyssey.

In the three photographs she shared from her visit to Rwanda, she could be seen on the forest floor, a very small distance away from the gorillas. Apparently, this close-up view of the silverback gorillas required her to wake up early and trek through the forests while it rained. Of course, once she got through to her destination, the view was worth it.

The former Wimbledon champion wrote on her Twitter account: "Rwanda!! Early morning trek through the rainforest downpour to see the Silverback Gorillas"

Here are the pics shared by the tennis star: