With a comfortable second round win in Paris Masters on Wednesday (November 1), Nadal has made sure he will finish 2017 at the top of ATP Rankings.
Nov 2, 2017
Ronaldo, Zidane rule out crisis claims after Tottenham thrash Real in Champions League clash
Ashish Nehra-Virat Kohli viral photo: Indian captain turns nostalgic when asked about picture
INDIA record historic T20I cricket win against New Zealand at Feroz Shah Kotla Delhi
The FIFA World Player of the Year winner was showing off his skills ahead of his teams Champions League showdown with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.
Nov 1, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo nutmegs Real Madrid teammate in training
Ranji Trophy: 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw hits ton to emulate Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid
Rahul Gandhi does a Vladimir Putin: Shows off his Aikido martial arts skills
Knows as the "queen of porn", Jenna Jameson REVEALS how the Undertaker was overtly possessive about her in the 1990s.
Nov 1, 2017
WWE: When the Undertaker once went ga-ga over a legendary porn star!
Virat Kohli treats Team India to sumptuous food at NUEVA restaurant in Delhi
The first of the three T20I matches between India and New Zealand is scheduled for November 1 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. Match starts at 7 pm IST.
Nov 1, 2017
T20I live streaming India vs New Zealand: Watch Ashish Nehra's farewell match on TV, online
On birthday, Sachin Tendulkar 'spills out' VVS Laxman's secret
It's time for Virat Kohli-led India to break 10-year duck against New Zealand
India will play their first ever T20I match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi, against New Zealand, which will also be Ashish Nehra's last ever international cricket match.
Nov 1, 2017
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I team news, playing XIs and pitch conditions
ISL 2017: ATK undergoing some serious training during preseason!
The indictments of two former Trump campaign aides on Monday have nothing to do with President Donald Trump or his campaign and show no evidence of collusion between the campaign and Russia, a White House spokeswoman said.
Oct 31, 2017
No sign of collusion in campaign aides indictments says White House
