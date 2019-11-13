The recently-concluded 3-match ODI series between West Indies and Afghanistan was won by the Caribbean side but now, it has emerged that one of their players, Nicholas Pooran, tampered with the ball and has, as a result, received a 4-match T20I ban for his transgression.

The 24-year old batsman was caught on camera, seemingly, trying to alter the condition of the ball and the seam. As a result, International Cricket Council (ICC) has applied Article 2.14 of its code and suspended Pooran for four T20I matches.

In its official statement, the highest governing body of cricket said: "Pooran was charged with violating Article 2.14 of the code, which relates to 'changing the condition of the ball' after video footage showed him scratching the surface of the ball with his thumbnail. He will now miss the next four T20I games for the West Indies and will have five demerit points added to his record."

The only upside for the left-handed batsman is the fact that the one-off Test that his team plays against Afghanistan is not included in this ban and, hence, if selected, he can play in it. But the youngster will have to sit out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.