The focus now shifts to Test cricket and the biggest talking point in the Indian cricket right now is the pink ball Test match, which is slated to be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. All the questions which were directed towards India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the 1st Test match revolved around the challenges at hand and how the batsmen will have to tweak their games accordingly.

Rahane identified the big difference between red and pink ball and said that the batsmen will have to counter the movement which is significant with the pink ball. He is one of the few batsmen in this Indian team who has experienced playing under lights when he trained at the National Cricket Academy.

'Different ball game with the pink one'

"Definitely it is a different ball game when we play with the pink ball. Our focus during the practice session was to see the seam and swing and also looking to play close to the body. What we found about after the practice session was that the pink ball does a lot compared to the red ball and hence, one had to play slightly late and close to the body," Rahane said in Indore.

The vice-captain also hailed the impact of India's fast-bowlers but at the same time was quick to recognise the challenge posed by Bangladesh. He said that their win against South Africa was now in the past and now, they were looking at sticking to their strengths and not taking Bangladesh lightly.

"I look to remain in the present, Bangladesh will be a challenge and we cannot take them lightly. With the World Test Championship in play, every match is important, and hence, we cannot let our intensity drop. We were very good against South Africa and will look to do more of the same in this Test series, " Rahane further added.

India will take on Bangladesh in a 2-match Test series and the host are overwhelming favourites to bag the series. Bangladesh are without Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal and despite giving a good fight in the T20I series, fell short. The Test series will be a steep challenge for them, something which Mohammad Mithun, their young batsman is all aware of.

"We respect them, they are one of the best sides in the world. At home, they are very strong," Mithun told reporters.