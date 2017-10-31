Play
Harry Kane trains ahead of Tottenhams clash with Real Madrid and gives the okay sign to a team-mate. Leading to some to hope that he is fit for the Champions League match, after the star striker suffered a hamstring injury in the closing minutes of the 4-1 win over Liverpool.
Oct 31, 2017
Sports News
United eye a spot in the Round of 16 in the ongoing tournament when they take on Benfica at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 31.
Oct 31, 2017
Manchester United vs SL Benfica live streaming: Watch Champions League 2017/18 on TV, online
Full text of statement from AIFF after Delhi HC orders for fresh elections
Hong Kong to host 2022 Gay Games: When did it start and which country will host the event in 2018?
FC Goa to play East Bengal and Mohun Bagan ahead of ISL 2017 opener
Trouble for Indian football as Delhi High Court seeks fresh presidential elections at AIFF
In the absence of Roger Federer, Nadal starts as favourite to win a record 31st Masters 1000 title. Paris will also see battle for last two spots for ATP World Finals, starting November 12.
Oct 31, 2017
Paris Masters 2017: Live streaming, TV schedule & Rafael Nadal, Del Potro draw preview
Virender Sehwag pleased after Gate no.2 at Feroz Shah Kotla is named after him
Ashish Nehra open to IPL 2018 coaching role, but not yet prepared for Team India
Iyer, who is part of the 16-member Indian squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, remained tight-lipped about the playing XI on the eve of the first match.
Oct 31, 2017
Flexible Shreyas Iyer ready to fit into Virat Kohli's plans for New Zealand T20Is
Geeta Phogat wins GOLD MEDAL again after her Khatron Ke Khiladi stint!
National Boxing Championships 2017: Manoj, Mandeep clinch gold; Shiva Thapa stunned
Lee Chong Wei and Lin Dan not dominant forces anymore? Kidambi Srikanth answers
India vs New Zealand T20Is: Will Virat Kohli and his men do this big favour to Pakistan?
Federer and Nadal are top favourites to win the ATP World Tour Finals, which starts next month in London.
Oct 31, 2017
Here is why Roger Federer missed Paris Masters, REVEALS Rafael Nadal
