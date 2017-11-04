Play
With pacer Ashish Nehra having retired from all forms of the game, Virat Kohli might pick a batsman for the second T20I in Rajkot.
Nov 4, 2017
Sports News
SHOCKING revelation from Sreesanth about 13 accused players: IPL Governing Council responds
Arsene Wenger has said Arsenal will attack on 5 November when they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Current Premier League leaders Man City have scored 35 goals so far this season in only 10 games, and for this reason Wenger suggested it was best to not sit back and defend against a team with that much attack prowess.
Nov 3, 2017
Arsene Wenger has promised Arsenal will not sit back against Manchester City
The tennis glam girl has been named in a complaint list for her alleged misleading endorsement of a housing project in India.
Nov 3, 2017
Indian court orders FIR against Maria Sharapova over 'Ballet by Sharapova' housing project
Ganguly also shared an anecdote about the recently-retired fast bowler, who flourished as an important member of the team under the former.
Nov 3, 2017
Ashish Nehra probably spent more time with physio than his wife, says Sourav Ganguly
MS Dhoni no longer plays Test matches, and it would not be surprising if the former India captain decides to quit limited-overs cricket after the ICC 2019 World Cup.
Nov 3, 2017
Australian legend examines post-MS Dhoni era in Indian cricket
