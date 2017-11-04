Sports News

Arsene Wenger has promised Arsenal will not sit back against Manchester City Play

Arsene Wenger has said Arsenal will attack on 5 November when they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Current Premier League leaders Man City have scored 35 goals so far this season in only 10 games, and for this reason Wenger suggested it was best to not sit back and defend against a team with that much attack prowess. Nov 3, 2017
