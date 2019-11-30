Australian batsman David Warner cemented his name among the greats of the game by scoring a triple century against Pakistan in the second Test between the two teams at Adelaide Oval. Warner, who also had a good a bit of luck - being out off a no-ball after getting to his double hundred - showed no mercy to a helpless Pakistan bowling attack.

He got to his triple century in 389 balls and got to the great landmark with a pull shot past the midwicket for four. He celebrated with his usually gusto as he joined a select club of batsmen from the land down under to achieve this feat.

In his innings, Warner hit 37 fours but surprisingly, no sixes. This innings, taken along with his hundred in the previous Test, constitutes a great turnaround for the Aussie batsmen as he endured a miserable Ashes series in England. In those five matches, he managed just one score of 50+ and averaged just a shade over 9.

With this innings, Warner has again proved how dangerous he is on home soil. At this stage, no one will deny him a place among the greatest Australian batsmen of all time.